LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Ishan Kishan’s Blitzkrieg, Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Power India to Dominant 93-Run Win Over Namibia in Delhi

🕒 Updated: February 12, 2026 22:49:00 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI
IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and opener Ishan Kishan’s blistering 61-run knock helped India steamroll Namibia by 93 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Delhi on Thursday. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (3/7) and vice-captain Axar Patel (2/20) also contribute with the ball. Earlier, Pandya (52) and Ishan Kishan (61) scored blistering half-centuries as India post a mammoth total of 209/9 in 20 overs against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus finished with an impressive four-wicket haul (4/20) as he single-handedly dented India’s charge in T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Thursday. Namibia pacer Ben Shikongo picked up the massive wicket of Sanju Samson for 22. TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday.

Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation.

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup Today Match Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 22:42 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score: Team India make it 2 in 2 in T20 World Cup 2026

  • 22:38 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today: A resounding win for Team India!

    Namibia were in the contest early. They had a strong powerplay and Erasmus was striking it well. But everything changed when Varun Chakaravarthy struck with his very first ball. He picked up three quick wickets, and Axar removed Erasmus to leave Namibia five down. From there, it was only heading one way. India even rotated their bowlers for some game time, with Varun bowling just two overs as Dube and Pandya chipped in. Comfortable finish for India!

  • 22:36 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs NAM T20: 10th straight win for India in T20 World Cups

  • 22:33 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score: India seal it in style!

    Shivam Dube delivers the final blow — Zane Green is out, hit-wicket! Very full outside off, angling away. Green attempts a reverse sweep, misses, and in the follow-through his bat clips the off stump. Poor control, and that’s the end of it. India wrap it up with a commanding 93-run win. India (209/9) beat Namibia (116-all out) by 93 runs in Delhi

  • 22:26 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today: WICKET! Pandya strikes again!

    Ben Shikongo is gone for a golden duck. The finger goes up straight away — plumb in front. Shikongo opts for the review, but it looks a desperate one. Good length, seam upright, it nips back in sharply. He’s late on the flick, misses it completely, and gets struck right in front. Ball-tracking shows three reds. Namibia 116/9 in 17.5 overs vs India (209/9) in Delhi

