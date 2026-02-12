LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India Aim For Domination Versus Namibia Ahead of Big Battle vs Pakistan

🕒 Updated: February 12, 2026 17:45:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Namibia match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Defending champions India will aim to unleash their full batting firepower when they face Namibia in Group A, Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on February 12. The Men in Blue enter the contest high on confidence after a hard-fought win over the USA in their opener, a result that pushed them to the top of the Group A points table despite early setbacks.

Meanwhile, Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will look to bounce back after a defeat to the Netherlands in their first match. Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India.

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup Today Match Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 05:42 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Score: India vs Namibia, Tonight in Delhi!

    Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India versus Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match from Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi here on NewsX. Here we will provide you the latest cricket updates, ball-by-ball coverage and full scorecard of the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

