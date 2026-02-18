LIVE TV
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)

🕒 Updated: February 18, 2026 19:09:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma’s Form Under Spotlight as India Face Netherlands in Ahmedabad With One Eye on Super 8s

IND vs NED T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates On NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI
IND vs NED T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates On NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: India have won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have made a couple of changes in the Playing XI. Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar have been included, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel miss out. 

Netherlands have made one change in the XI- Noah Croes comes in for Fred Klaassen for the Europeans as they look to notch up their first win of the season. 

The hosts have already sealed their Super Eight berth with victories over Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA, and will be keen to maintain a perfect record heading into the next phase. The Dutch side, on the other hand, have one win to their name against Namibia but suffered defeats to Pakistan and the USA. They will be eyeing a strong performance against India to keep their qualification hopes alive.

IND vs NED Team News

India have already booked their place in the next round, which gives them the flexibility to rotate their squad and provide match exposure to players who have been on the bench. They could also use this game to manage workloads and keep key performers fresh for the crucial stages ahead. At the same time, with a clash against South Africa at the same venue just four days later and a possible final looming, the team management may prefer to give their main group more time in these conditions. Meanwhile, if fully fit, Paul van Meekeren could return to the Netherlands lineup.

IND vs NED Probable XI 

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy. 

Netherlands XI: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen. 

IND vs NED Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh 
(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)  

Live Updates

  • 18:57 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score And Updates: IND 3/1 In 1 Over

    India made a cautious start but lost an early wicket in the opening over. Aryan Dutt struck in the third ball, bowling Abhishek Sharma for a three-ball duck. Tilak Varma got off the mark with a three to sweeper cover, while Ishan Kishan is yet to face.
    After 1 over: India 3/1 (Tilak Varma 3*, Ishan Kishan 0*; Aryan Dutt 1-0-3-1).

  • 18:48 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Netherlands Playing XI

    Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

  • 18:50 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs NED: India Playing XI

    Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 18:47 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: What Did Scott Edwards Say?

    Yeah, we would (have batted). Also looks like pretty good wickets. (what are you looking for from this game?) Obviously, yeah, playing in India is always an awesome experience. We feel like we've played a lot of good cricket. We've probably missed a couple of chances. So, yeah, for us, it's just about finishing our campaign well. (what are the areas you are trying to improve?) Probably all over the streak now, I think. You know, in patches we've been good with the bat and with the ball. But, yeah, just looking to put in a complete performance today.

    Read Full Story
  • 18:47 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    IND vs NED Live Score And Updates: What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say?

    We are going to bat first. Looks a good surface, we practiced here last night, there was a little bit of dew, so hopefully we get runs on the board and try and defend it because we're going to play the game on a similar strip 2 or 3 days later, so why not put bowlers under a little bit of pressure. (happy with how things have gone?) Absolutely, I mean, the mood in the camp is amazing. Boys are turning up really nicely, and the brand of cricket which I want them to play, I think they're responding it really well.

    Read Full Story
LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)
LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)
LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)
LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)

