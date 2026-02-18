LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)

India have already booked their place in the next round, which gives them the flexibility to rotate their squad and provide match exposure to players who have been on the bench. They could also use this game to manage workloads and keep key performers fresh for the crucial stages ahead. At the same time, with a clash against South Africa at the same venue just four days later and a possible final looming, the team management may prefer to give their main group more time in these conditions. Meanwhile, if fully fit, Paul van Meekeren could return to the Netherlands lineup.
IND vs NED Probable XI
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy.
Netherlands XI: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen.