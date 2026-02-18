LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs For DUCK Again; Netherlands Start Bright | IND 3/1 (1)

LIVE | IND vs NED T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma’s Form Under Spotlight as India Face Netherlands in Ahmedabad With One Eye on Super 8s

IND vs NED T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates On NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: India have won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have made a couple of changes in the Playing XI. Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar have been included, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel miss out.

Netherlands have made one change in the XI- Noah Croes comes in for Fred Klaassen for the Europeans as they look to notch up their first win of the season.

The hosts have already sealed their Super Eight berth with victories over Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA, and will be keen to maintain a perfect record heading into the next phase. The Dutch side, on the other hand, have one win to their name against Namibia but suffered defeats to Pakistan and the USA. They will be eyeing a strong performance against India to keep their qualification hopes alive.

IND vs NED Team News