LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Abhishek Dismissed For 84 India Dominate New Zealand | IND: 149/4 in 12 Overs

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: India begin the final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 slated to begin on February 7 as they take on New Zealand in a five-match series. The first encounter takes place in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand LIVE. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form in T20Is as he smashed a 22-ball fifty against New Zealand in the first T20 international in Nagpur on Wednesday.

he five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026. After a shocking defeat in the ODI series, the hosts would leave no stone unturned under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav to live up to their no.1 tag in the shorter format.

Since Surya took over the mantle as India’s T20 skipper in 2024, Team India’s winning percentage shot up to 72 per cent. The Indian T20 outfit has been on autopilot mode during the last two years with an odd defeat here and there being small blemishes.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates

Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs NZ T20I SQUADS

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.



New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.