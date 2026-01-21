HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Abhishek, Bowlers Power India to 48-Run Win Over New Zealand; India Take 1-0 Lead

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Check live cricket score and updates of India and New Zealand 1st T20I from Nagpur. India 238/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand LIVE. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Abhishek Sharma and bowlers hand India a comfortable 48-run victory in the first T20 international against New Zealand at the VCA Stadium. n the first innings, courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s well-made 84 and Rinku Singh’s blistering 44 not out, India put on a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand.

Abhishek missed the three-figure mark as he gets dismissed for a well-made 84 off 35 balls. With this half-century, the world no.1 T20I batter continued his red-hot form in the shorter format. The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Score & Updates

Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs NZ T20I SQUADS

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.



New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.