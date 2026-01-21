HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Abhishek, Bowlers Power India to 48-Run Win Over New Zealand; India Take 1-0 Lead

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Check live cricket score and updates of India and New Zealand 1st T20I from Nagpur. India 238/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Abhishek Sharma and bowlers hand India a comfortable 48-run victory in the first T20 international against New Zealand at the VCA Stadium. n the first innings, courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s well-made 84 and Rinku Singh’s blistering 44 not out, India put on a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand.
Abhishek missed the three-figure mark as he gets dismissed for a well-made 84 off 35 balls. With this half-century, the world no.1 T20I batter continued his red-hot form in the shorter format. The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026.
Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.
Time: 7:00 PM IST.
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.
India (238/7) beat New Zealand (190/7) in the first T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. With this win, the hosts have taken a one-nil lead over the Kiwis in the five-match T20I series.
✌️ wickets in the last over 👏
Shivam Dube finishes #TeamIndia‘s bowling effort in fine fashion 🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/tICsYGqTuN
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026
Shivam Dube’s golden hand proving to be a thorn in flesh of New Zealand as visitors lost the track in 239 chase. Two in two for Dube! Daryl Mitchell (28) and debutant Kristian Clarke (0) go back to the pavillion and India are on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
Big over for NZ! Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell are trying their best to take New Zealand closer to India’s total. The Kiwi duo looted 15 runs off Jasprit Bumrah’s third over. Santner and Mitchell smashed India’s premier bowler for three boundaries. As per his standards, Bumrah had an off day in the field. New Zealand 181/5 in 18 overs vs India
Second wicket for Varun! Mark Chapman’s decent knock comes to an end and with that, New Zealand’s hopes are diminishing to hunt this total down. Varun bowls another one in the middle and Chapman comes down the track to loft but it goes straight into the air and Abhishek Sharma takes an easy catch. NZ 144/5 vs IND (238/7) in Nagpur