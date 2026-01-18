LIVE | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026: India vs New Zealand Live Score, Ball-by-Ball Updates: Shubman Gill Led India With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eye Back To Back Home Series Victory

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Fans all over India are closely monitoring the live scores and updates as the series narrows down to this last game which not only will decide the victor between the two but also who will carry momentum to the next formats of the game. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST, Toss at 1 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: The third One Day International (ODI) match of India vs New Zealand to be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore is going to be the series decider, as the two teams are equal 1‑1 before the match. India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, and New Zealand, under the captaincy of Michael Bracewell, are playing a very tough and close match in this last game after each of them won once in the previous matches. Both the teams are providing strong players and also taking the momentum of the previous matches into the very important third game. India is planning to take advantage of its record in Indore, which has been very strong historically, as it is the only place in India where it has never lost an ODI, while New Zealand wants to keep its good form, as it has just come from a second match where it chased down a difficult total to claim the victory. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be the main players supporting the young ones, and the Holkar ground is going to be a place where the batting performances will be lively. Fans all over India are closely monitoring the live scores and updates as the series narrows down to this last game which not only will decide the victor between the two but also who will carry momentum to the next formats of the game. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST, Toss at 1 PM IST.