LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan Leads India’s Counter-Attack After Sanju Samson’s Golden Duck | IND 32/1 in 2 Overs

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Catch India versus New Zealand live score and updates of the 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on NewsX. IND vs NZ live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app.
IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Updates: India’s bowlers put in a superb performance to restrict New Zealand to just 153. Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each, while their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up a three-for as India restricted New Zealand for 153/9 in 20 overs in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. Earlier, captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss as India opt to bowl.
With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur.
The southpaw’s sensational batting form reignited the debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma’s preferred opening partner as wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has struggled with scores of 10 and 6 in the series. Apart from Samson, India’s playing 11 functioned like a well-oiled unit in the ongoing series which is a good sign before the start of T20 World Cup 2026.
India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
It’s sad to see Sanju Samson wasting his opportunities for India. 🤦
He’s completely out of focus.
— Bhawana (@cricbhawana) January 25, 2026
Falling first ball in a T20I innings is rare for India. The list so far:
KL Rahul – ZIM, Harare 2016
Prithvi Shaw – SL, Colombo 2021
Rohit Sharma – WI, Basseterre 2022
Sanju Samson – NZ, Guwahati 2026
That’s a massive six from Ishan Kishan! What a start for India, Ishan Kishan is continuing his red-hot form. Henry pulls back his length at 130 kph, the ball sits up invitingly, and Kishan absolutely pummels it over deep square leg with a booming pull shot. 16 runs from first over. India 16/1 in 1 over vs New Zealand (153/9)
What a start for New Zealand and Matt Henry! BOWLED—Samson for a golden duck! The in-angling length delivery stays straight, Samson tries to flick it from the crease, misses entirely, and the ball crashes into the stumps. Samson’s season so far: 10, 6, 0.
India openers’ Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma take guard, with Samson on strike. Matt Henry will open the bowling for New Zelaand! The run-chase gets underway with one slip in place—let’s go!