LIVE | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score Today: Ishan Kishan In Focus As India Eye Series Win Versus New Zealand in Guwahati | Toss At 6:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Catch India versus New Zealand live score and updates of the 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on NewsX. IND vs NZ live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will aim to take an unassailable 3-0 lead when they meet New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur.

The southpaw’s sensational batting form reignited the debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma’s preferred opening partner as wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has struggled with scores of 10 and 6. Apart from Samson, India’s playing 11 functioned like a well-oiled unit in the ongoing series which is a good sign before the start of T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet

LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Z LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.