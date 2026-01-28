LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming on Jio Hotstar app.
LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. With the series already in the bag, Team India will look to continue their ruthless form as they take on New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The hosts’ would be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over Kiwis.
The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I
India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Simon Doull, Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report… "It's a pleasant evening here in Visakhapatnam for the fourth T20I of the series. The pitch is right in the centre of the ground – 65 metres on either side, so no bias there. Straight down the ground is about 74 metres, so not the biggest venue. It does look like an absolute belter. It's got a really nice straw-coloured grass covering on it. The outfield looks magnificent. I thought Vadodara was the best outfield I'd seen in the country, but I think this might even top that.
Suryakumar Yadav: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the...
