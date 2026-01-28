LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

🕒 Updated: January 28, 2026 18:49:36 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming on Jio Hotstar app.

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. With the series already in the bag, Team India will look to continue their ruthless form as they take on New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The hosts’ would  be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over Kiwis.

The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 18:37 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score 4th T20I: Pitch Report And Conditions

    Simon Doull, Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report… “It’s a pleasant evening here in Visakhapatnam for the fourth T20I of the series. The pitch is right in the centre of the ground – 65 metres on either side, so no bias there. Straight down the ground is about 74 metres, so not the biggest venue. It does look like an absolute belter. It’s got a really nice straw-coloured grass covering on it. The outfield looks magnificent. I thought Vadodara was the best outfield I’d seen in the country, but I think this might even top that. It’s like walking on...

    Read Full Story
  • 18:35 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 4th T20I: One Change For Men in Blue

  • 18:33 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: India vs New Zealand Playing 11s

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

    New Zealand     (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
  • 18:42 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand 4th T20 LIVE: Captain Surya Speaks

    Suryakumar Yadav: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the...

    Read Full Story
  • 18:31 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live T20 Updates: Toss Scenes From Vizag!

Load More
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Ishan Kishan Injured As India Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand; All Eyes On Sanju Samson

QUICK LINKS