LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX.
LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway provide visitors breezy start against India in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. With the series already in the bag, the hosts’ would be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over Kiwis.
The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I
India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Tim Seifert has a strike rate of 165 and hits a boundary every 4 balls between overs 1–6 in T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5sAptDzQhO
— KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) January 28, 2026
Two boundaries and a maximum and New Zealand are off to a flyer! SIX! Seifert keeps the pressure on Harshit Rana, clearing his front leg to smash a length ball over long-on. Kuldeep leapt at the boundary but couldn’t quite haul it in as it just cleared the fielder. New Zealand 45/0 in 4 overs vs India
Another one from Seifert. He is taking on Harshit Rana. He bowls it a bit slow but the batter dispatches that out of the park with authority.
Playing Shreyas Iyer wouldn’t have harmed anyone…instead going in a batter short. Also, batting first to challenge the bowlers in the second innings (dew expected) wouldn’t have been a bad idea either… #IndvNZ
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 28, 2026
Tim Seifert had edged a couple in the previous over but not this time. He smashes one out of the park against Harshit Rana over long on. WHOAAA! That’s a BIG ONE!