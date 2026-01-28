LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming on Jio Hotstar app.

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway provide visitors breezy start against India in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. With the series already in the bag, the hosts’ would be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over Kiwis.



The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.



New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

