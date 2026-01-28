LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

🕒 Updated: January 28, 2026 19:33:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming on Jio Hotstar app.

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway provide visitors breezy start against India in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. With the series already in the bag, the hosts’ would  be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over Kiwis.

The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 19:21 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand 4th T20 LIVE: Scintillating Seifert!

  • 19:18 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score T20 Today: 15 Runs From Rana's 2nd Over!

    Two boundaries and a maximum and New Zealand are off to a flyer! SIX! Seifert keeps the pressure on Harshit Rana, clearing his front leg to smash a length ball over long-on. Kuldeep leapt at the boundary but couldn’t quite haul it in as it just cleared the fielder. New Zealand 45/0 in 4 overs vs India

  • 19:15 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs LIVE 4th T20I

    Another one from Seifert. He is taking on Harshit Rana. He bowls it a bit slow but the batter dispatches that out of the park with authority.

  • 19:12 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

  • 19:06 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand LIVE

    Tim Seifert  had edged a couple in the previous over but not this time. He smashes one out of the park against Harshit Rana over long on. WHOAAA! That’s a BIG ONE!

Load More
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Seifert Gives New Zealand Flying Start vs India in Visakhapatnam | NZ 55/0 in 5 Overs

QUICK LINKS