LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Match Updates: Bumrah, Axar Strike as India Hurt New Zealand’s 256 Chase in Ahmedabad | NZ 36/2 in 4 Overs vs IND (255/5)

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Catch IND vs NZ Live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ T20 live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of the IND vs NZ final on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Match Updates From Ahmedabad on NewsX | Image Source: X/ BCCI

IND vs NZ T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Updates: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel struck early as India spoiled New Zealand’s charge in 256 chase in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ live cricket score, live score, IND vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IND vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. Earlier, Sanju Samson’s breathtaking knock of 89, Ishan Kishan’s (54), and Abhishek Sharma’s (52) crucial fifties powered India to a massive total of 255/5 in 20 overs against New Zealand Samson, who top-scored for India, once again missing out on a well-deserved hundred in the T20 World Cup 2026, while opener Abhishek Sharma also returned to form in style, scoring an 18-ball half-century, to lead India’s blazing start against the Black Caps.

TOSS — Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins the toss as the Black Caps decided to bowl first against India. The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with fans inside the iconic venue witnessing a star-studded musical celebration ahead of the summit clash.

International pop sensation Ricky Martin headlines the ceremony, while popular Indian performers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak are also set to entertain the packed crowd with their high-energy performances. The gates of the stadium had opened earlier in the afternoon to allow fans to take their seats for the grand spectacle, as the musical performances set the stage for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is more than just a title decider for India — it is also an opportunity to bury painful memories from November 19, 2023, when Australia defeated India in the ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

That heartbreaking night left Indian players and fans devastated inside a stadium packed with over 90,000 spectators. While India partially healed those wounds by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma in the West Indies, the chance to lift another trophy in Ahmedabad adds extra emotional significance to this final.

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Updates

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.



New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.