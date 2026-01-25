LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi Strikes As India Hurt New Zealand With Regular Wickets | NZ 86/4 in 12 Overs

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Catch India versus New Zealand live score and updates of the 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on NewsX. IND vs NZ live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app.
IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Updates: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana strike early as India hurt New Zealand’s charge in Guwahati. Earlier, captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss as India opt to bowl against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi replaced Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakarvarthy in Team India’s playing 11.
With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur.
The southpaw’s sensational batting form reignited the debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma’s preferred opening partner as wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has struggled with scores of 10 and 6 in the series. Apart from Samson, India’s playing 11 functioned like a well-oiled unit in the ongoing series which is a good sign before the start of T20 World Cup 2026.
India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
It’s drinks on the field, with New Zealand three down in the powerplay and restricted to just 36 runs. The squeeze continued for a couple of overs before two big ones lifted the scoring rate.
13 runs in Shivam Dube’s first over! Mark Chapman scored a boundary and a maximum to provide impetus to New Zealand’s innings. The visitors have started the rebuilding phase and trying to put up some fight here against the dominant blues.
19 off Kuldeep’s opening over—New Zealand gain momentum. Phillips and Chapman provide the impetus. SIX! At 82.5 kph, Phillips rides the spin and lifts a fullish legbreak outside off straight over long-on. New Zealand 62/3 in 9 overs vs India
A quiet passage of play for New Zealand! New Zealand have gone four overs without a boundary. Glenn Phillips, meanwhile, has been dismissed three times by Kuldeep Yadav in T20Is. With the pressure mounting, the visitors will look to accelerate, but India sense an opportunity and could strike in the next couple of overs. New Zealand 43/3 in 8 overs vs India in Guwahati
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack…
..And he starts off with a beauty 🤩🎯
