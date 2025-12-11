India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd T20 in Tira: Hosts Look To Stretch Lead, Proteas Seek Redemption
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Scorecard Live: After a stunning performance in Cuttack, Team India is all set to South Africa in the second T20I in Chandigarh. The Men in Blue rode on a brilliant batting from Hardik Pandya to put up 175/6 in 20 overs and then bundled the opposition out for 74. While the home side will look the stretch the lead, the Proteas will seek redemption.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd T20 in Tira: India are looking good in all departments. The batters can score aggressively and the bowlers are hunting together
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Scorecard Live: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s batting form has been a bit of a concern for the side
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Scorecard Live: India were on a roll in the first game but can they continue the form in the second fixture?
Travel Day ✅
Hello from Chandigarh 👋#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/lWKfY9R5Ie
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2025