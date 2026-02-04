LIVE | IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up Match Updates: Aiden Makram Leads South Africa’s Reply in 241 Chase; Arshdeep Singh Strikes Early | SA 57/1 in 5 overs

IND vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus South Africa Super Six match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Navi Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs South Africa on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up: South Africa captain Aiden Markram is turning it on here single-handedly for his team against India in the one-off warm-up match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Arshdeep Singh made an impact straightaway as he dismissed South African opener George Linde for a duck. Earlier, T20 cricket’s MVP (most-valuable player) Hardik Pandya (30 off 10) and comeback man, Tilak Varma (45 off 19 balls) powered India to a strong total of 240/5 in 20 overs against South Africa. Earlier, Ishan Kishan hammered a 23-ball half-century to start his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on high.
The hosts head into the fixture after a dominant 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand. Defending champions and playing at home, India start the T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites, riding a rich vein of form. Since lifting the trophy in 2024, they have won 11 consecutive T20I series. The only concern remains at the top of the order. Sanju Samson’s form has been under scrutiny after he managed just 46 runs in five matches against New Zealand, averaging 9.20.
Ouch! Aiden Markram, South Africa captain, goes down in pain with a grimace on his face. He tried to create room, but Hardik Pandya’s skiddy back-of-a-length delivery beats him, striking him on the box.
Hat-trick of sixes for Aiden Markram! The South African skipper is taking matters into his own hands, blasting 19 runs off Hardik Pandya’s opening over. Pandya bowls a short, tame bouncer on off, but it sits up perfectly for Markram, who rocks back and pulls it clean over cow corner, putting India under early pressure. SA 20/1 in 2 overs vs IND (240/6) in Navi Mumbai
South Africa’s experiment to open with Linde backfires! Arshdeep Singh swings it both ways, and the lower-order hitter struggles against the quality new-ball. A good-length delivery seams in, Linde tries to create room but fails, chipping it straight to mid-on, where Pandya takes a comfortable catch. South Africa 1/1 in 1 over vs India (240/6) in Navi Mumbai
Welcome back for the run chase! Arshdeep Singh will open the bowling for India, with a wide slip in place. At the crease for South Africa are skipper Aiden Markram and George Linde, with Markram taking strike. Here we go!