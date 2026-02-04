LIVE | IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match Updates: Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Shine as India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs

IND vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus South Africa Super Six match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Navi Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs South Africa on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up Match Updates on NewsX | Image credit: X/ BCCI

IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up: India’s bowlers’ produced a clinical show as hosts blanked South Africa by 30 runs in the one-off warm-up match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Earlier, T20 cricket’s MVP (most-valuable player) Hardik Pandya (30 off 10) and comeback man, Tilak Varma (45 off 19 balls) powered India to a strong total of 240/5 in 20 overs against South Africa. Earlier, Ishan Kishan hammered a 23-ball half-century to start his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on high.

The hosts head into the fixture after a dominant 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand. Defending champions and playing at home, India start the T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites, riding a rich vein of form. Since lifting the trophy in 2024, they have won 11 consecutive T20I series. The only concern remains at the top of the order. Sanju Samson’s form has been under scrutiny after he managed just 46 runs in five matches against New Zealand, averaging 9.20.

India vs South Africa Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.