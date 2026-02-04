IND vs SA Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match: Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Shine as India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs

IND vs SA Match Highlights T20 World Cup Warm up: In-form Ishan Kishan’s minute-a-mile half-century helped him lock his place in the top order as India completed a 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm up match ahead of the T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

IND vs SA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up Match Updates on NewsX | Image credit: X/ BCCI

IND vs SA T20 Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up: India’s bowlers’ produced a clinical show as hosts blanked South Africa by 30 runs in the one-off warm-up match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Earlier, T20 cricket’s MVP (most-valuable player) Hardik Pandya (30 off 10) and comeback man, Tilak Varma (45 off 19 balls) powered India to a strong total of 240/5 in 20 overs against South Africa. In-form batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 23-ball half-century to start his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on high.

The hosts head into the fixture after a dominant 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand. Defending champions and playing at home, India start the T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites, riding a rich vein of form. Since lifting the trophy in 2024, they have won 11 consecutive T20I series.

India vs South Africa Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.