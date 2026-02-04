IND vs SA Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match: Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Shine as India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs

IND vs SA Match Highlights T20 World Cup Warm up: In-form Ishan Kishan’s minute-a-mile half-century helped him lock his place in the top order as India completed a 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm up match ahead of the T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
IND vs SA T20 Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up: India’s bowlers’ produced a clinical show as hosts blanked South Africa by 30 runs in the one-off warm-up match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Earlier, T20 cricket’s MVP (most-valuable player) Hardik Pandya (30 off 10) and comeback man, Tilak Varma (45 off 19 balls) powered India to a strong total of 240/5 in 20 overs against South Africa. In-form batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 23-ball half-century to start his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on high.
The hosts head into the fixture after a dominant 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand. Defending champions and playing at home, India start the T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites, riding a rich vein of form. Since lifting the trophy in 2024, they have won 11 consecutive T20I series.
India secured a commanding 30-run victory over South Africa, defending a massive total of 240. Despite flashes of brilliance from the South African batters, including a solid start from Aiden Markram—who retired out to give his teammates a chance—and aggressive knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Smith, India’s disciplined bowling kept them in check. Tristan Stubbs fought bravely till the last ball, but the relentless pressure from India’s bowlers and the mounting scoreboard ensured South Africa could never close the gap, handing India a clinical and well-deserved win.
SIX! That’s three in a row! Another full toss from Shivam Dube, and Stubbs doesn’t miss a beat—he stands deep in his crease and drives it powerfully over long-on! South Africa 209/7 in 19.5 overs vs India (240/6) in Navi Mumbai
Abhishek Sharma strikes again, claiming his second wicket of the night as Marco Jansen falls for 31! Bowled! Sharma fires in a quicker, flatter delivery on middle stump, completely deceiving Jansen, who swings hard across the line and misses, leaving his stumps shattered.