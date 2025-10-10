IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 1: India Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First In New Delhi

IND vs WI Live Score: Team India will aim for a clean sweep under the captaincy of Shubman Gill as the two sides face off in the second Test.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test. Image source: (X/@BCCI)

INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: After thrashing the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, Team India will aim for a clean sweep under the captaincy of Shubman Gill as the two sides face off in the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Here are the latest updates: