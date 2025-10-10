IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 1: India Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First In New Delhi

IND vs WI Live Score: Team India will aim for a clean sweep under the captaincy of Shubman Gill as the two sides face off in the second Test.
INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: After thrashing the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, Team India will aim for a clean sweep under the captaincy of Shubman Gill as the two sides face off in the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
Here are the latest updates:
“We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and maintain the same intensity in every match we play. Something that we often discuss, and that’s what we are trying to find in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person, but I definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have the same team,” he said.
Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against the West Indies, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.