LIVE | IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates: Zimbabwe Opt To Bowl; Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Return To India XI

🕒 Updated: February 26, 2026 18:45:18 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch ZIM vs IND Live Score, IND vs ZIM live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Chennai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ZIM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score. Photo: ICC- X
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score. Photo: ICC- X

IND vs ZIM Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: India and Zimbabwe are set to face each other in a critical Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Feb 26. Both teams are entering this contest after suffering heavy losses in their opening Super 8 fixtures, making this a “must-win” game to stay in the hunt for the semi-finals.

India’s unbeaten run in the tournament ended abruptly with a 76-run defeat to South Africa, a result that significantly damaged their net run rate. Zimbabwe also faced a tough start to the second round, losing by 107 runs to the West Indies after an impressive performance in the group stages.

Because of the heavy defeats both teams suffered earlier, the winner will keep their semi-final dreams alive while the loser will be virtually eliminated from the competition. India is the favorite based on their head-to-head record, but Zimbabwe has already proven they can beat top-tier teams in this tournament. 

IND vs ZIM Predicted XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Zimbabwe:  Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. 

IND vs ZIM Full Squad 

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

Live Updates

  • 18:45 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Cricket Score: Sikandar Raza At The Toss...

    Raza Speaks: We’re going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we’re feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It’s holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out, Tinotenda Maposa comes in.
  • 18:43 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
  • 18:42 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India Playing XI

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 18:39 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score: Toss Update!

    Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first. India have brought in two changes- Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh OUT! Axar Patel and Sanju Samson have made their way in the Playing XI. 

  • 12:51 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score: Some Respite For Indian Fans!!

    Good news for India and the Indian fans! As South Africa have beaten West Indies comprehensively the NRR will no longer be an issue for India provided they go onto win their remaining matches. 

