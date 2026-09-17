India vs Afghanistan Live Match Scorecard 3rd T20I: Will Team India Complete a Whitewash? | Ball-by-Ball Commentary, Live Cricket Updates

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live score, latest cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on NewsX. Shreyas Iyer-led India, already 2-0 ahead in the series, will look to complete a T20I whitewash against Afghanistan. Watch the match live on FanCode, with television coverage available on Sony Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X/@ACBofficials

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: The India national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team will clash in the final T20I of the series, with the Men in Blue already having won the series. The final clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will provide an opportunity for the Afghan Atalans to show some fight against their opponents; meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit would aim to complete a series whitewash. Stay tuned for Afghanistan national cricket team vs India national cricket team live updates, India vs Afghanistan toss update, India vs Afghanistan live match scorecard, IND vs AFG ball-by-ball commentary, and more.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India

Following a tumultuous tour of the United Kingdom with Gautam Gambhir (head coach) and Shreyas Iyer (Captain) at the helm, the Indian team sits right where they would have hoped for having won the first two matches of the series. Both of the wins for the Men in Blue came in dominating fashion with seven-wicket wins. In the first match, it was Abhishek Sharma who was named the player of the match for his knock of 82 runs in the chase of 157.

In the second match, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the star performer, taking three wickets in the first innings to restrict the opponents to a score of 159. Sanju Samson scored a fifty as he returned to form in the second innings, guiding India to a series win before the third match.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Afghanistan

Despite showing a lot of promise before the series began, Afghanistan have not been able to put up any fight against the Indian team. While off the field, the series resulted in a huge profit for the cricket board; on the field, the performance has been less than inspiring. The Afghan side underperformed with the bat in hand in both matches, and with the ball in hand they lost the match in powerplay on both occasions.

India vs Afghanistan Squad

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel / Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur / Jasprit Bumrah