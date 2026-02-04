LIVE | AFG: 161/2 (33) | U19 World Cup 2026 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Today Match Updates: Kanishk Chouhan Provides The Breakthrough For IND vs AFG In Harare

LIVE TV
U19 World Cup 2026 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Today Match Updates: Kanishk Chouhan Provides The Breakthrough For IND vs AFG In Harare

🕒 Updated: February 4, 2026 15:16:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match Updates From Harare Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/ ICC-BCCI
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match Updates From Harare Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/ ICC-BCCI

IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: Afghanistan openers were off to a positive start before Deepesh removed Khalid and Kanishk Chouhan got rid of Osman. Captain Mahboob Khan got the call spot on at the toss, and the boys in dark blue are batting first against India in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup here in Harare. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India head into Wednesday’s ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title

The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run of their own. They have won four of their five matches, with their only defeat coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets earlier in the tournament.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE And Updates 

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen. 

Live Updates

  • 15:16 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

  • 14:53 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND vs AFG LIVE

    Faisal notches up a fifty. He has looked in brilliant touch and has been scoring runs aggressively. Faisal Shinozada has already a scored a massive hundred and is looking set for another big one.

  • 09:07 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Kanishk Chouhan STRIKES!

    Kanishk Chouhan STRIKES! Osman who was looking to accelerate miscues his stroke completely against Kanishk and Deepesh takes a good catch at long off. He goes for 39 off 70. That was not required. Afghanistan has had a good start but this can certainly open the gates for India to comeback in the contest

  • 08:57 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    U19 World Cup 2026 IND vs AFG LIVE

    Afghanistan bring up 100 runs on the board at the loss of just one wicket. Faisal cuts one through the off side for a single. This has been a brilliant performance from Afghanistan so far. Considering India’s batting form, the Boys in Blue need atleast a couple of wickets in quick succession now

  • 08:48 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND vs AFG: India Look For Wickets

    UNLUCKY! That’s 5 runs. Deepesh bowls a quick delivery and the batter misses it completely. Wicket-keeper Abhigyan Kudu too misses it and the ball hits the helmet behind. Afghanistan have been awarded 5 runs. A bit disappointing from the wicket-keeper

QUICK LINKS