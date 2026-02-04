LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Afghanistan Off To Positive Start Against India in Harare | AFG: 35/0 (9)

🕒 Updated: February 4, 2026 13:40:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match Updates From Harare Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/ ICC-BCCI
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match Updates From Harare Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/ ICC-BCCI

IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: Afghanistan openers are off to a positive start. Captain Mahboob Khan got the call spot on at the toss, and the boys in dark blue are batting first against India in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup here in Harare. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India head into Wednesday’s ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title

The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run of their own. They have won four of their five matches, with their only defeat coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets earlier in the tournament.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE And Updates 

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen. 

Live Updates

  • 08:01 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs AFG U19 LIVE SCORE

    Another one through the off side. This has been a brilliant start from Osman and Khalid. They have been getting boundaries every now and then. They haven’t lost a wicket, have been playing attacking strokes and are getting runs at a good pace

  • 20:47 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    India vs Afghanistan U19 LIVE: Good Start From Afghanistan!

    It has been a good start from Afghanistan. They are finding boundaries pretty easily. The outfield is quick and helping the batters

  • 20:33 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan U19: LIVE UPDATES

    A positive start to the proceedings as Osman flicks one away to the on side for a boundary. India would need to pick early wickets

  • 20:26 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026

    The two teams are out for the National Anthems. Moment of pride for these young cricketers. Both the sides will look to continue their good run in the tournament.

  • 20:00 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan U19: Some pep talk before the big battle

QUICK LINKS