India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 5th T20I Match in Brisbane: Who Will End The Series With A Last Win? SuryaKumar Yadav Led India Or Mitchell Marsh Led Australia?

India did a nice job of staging a comeback in the series winning back to back games, carrying great momentum now to the final showdown. The match is going to take place starting at 1:45 PM IST, 6:15 PM local time in Brisbane on Star Sports in India and will be live on Jio Hotstar streaming.

(Image Credit: News X)

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs AUS 5th T20I Scorecard: The T20I series wraps up at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday with the second team fighting for it all on a Saturday after the India team has already took care of business winning all three of the first matches. India has had a shaky start to the tour, they lost the ODI series and fell behind after the first few T20 matches. Regardless, India did a nice job of staging a comeback in the series winning back to back games, carrying great momentum now to the final showdown. The match is going to take place starting at 1:45 PM IST, 6:15 PM local time in Brisbane on Star Sports in India and will be live on Jio Hotstar streaming. The Indian team will have Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah among others. The Australia team will have Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, and Nathan Ellis as well as some others. India would definitely not like the series to be a draw of 2-2, whereas, Australia would be happy to take a win with them thus making the series a draw of 2-2. Hence, a great fight is coming up along with the last historic battle at Brisbane.