India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super Four Match 4: SuryaKumar Yadav Led Team India Looks To Dominate Top Spot!

India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 4 IND Vs PAK Scorecard: On September 24, India will have a golden ticket in sight when they have their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Bangladesh in Dubai. The win was to guarantee them a spot in the final. Four wins out of four games already played it has been and still is with the power of two blazing victories against Pakistan which meant India can now be said to be the team to reckon with. Bangladesh, in its turn, came with a newly enhanced self confidence after having beaten Sri Lanka in the last round in a morale uplifting victory. Being scraped into the Super 4 stage, they consider this match the possible opportunity of making a statement. Traditionally, India have been winning T20Is against Bangladesh by a margin of only one loss in almost 19 matches. Their most significant win happened during a recent T20 in which India made 297 the highest score in the match against India with Sanju Samson hitting 111 off 47 and Suryakumar Yadav making a powerful assist. When it comes to team news, India appears to have a high chance of keeping the same team. Gossips about a resting Jasprit Bumrah have been sidelined and Sanju Samson is likely to be retained in the middle order. Captain Litton Das on Bangladesh side remains a questionable starter having sustained a blow to his ribs and they can consider altering their fast bowling options with Tanzim Sakib in mind. The Dubai wicket should be slow and low with a possibility that the second batting team will be favored by the dew. India begin as the obvious favourites, but Bangladesh will seek to take advantage of spin and home like conditions to disturb India.

