India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE: Ball-by-Ball Scorecard, Playing XI And LIVE Match Updates

IND vs NZ T20 Live Updates: India begin the final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 slated to begin on February 7 as they take on New Zealand in a five-match series. The first encounter takes place in Nagpur.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur. The Men in Blue will look to get some positive results after setbacks in ODIs. Moreover, this would be the final dress rehearsal ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 defence.
Flashback to 2016 and the fresh-faced spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner play their first T20 World Cup match in Nagpur.
They’re back tonight after 10 years 🤝#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RSLYzDgbHi
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 21, 2026
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Probable XI-
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
🗣️🗣️ Ishan Kishan will play at no.3
Captain @surya_14kumar on the inclusion of @ishankishan51 in #TeamIndia‘s Playing XI in the 1⃣st T20I against New Zealand. #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sZ3AB7RKVH
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2026