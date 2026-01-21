LIVE TV
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE: Ball-by-Ball Scorecard, Playing XI And LIVE Match Updates

🕒 Updated: January 21, 2026 16:28:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

IND vs NZ T20 Live Updates: India begin the final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 slated to begin on February 7 as they take on New Zealand in a five-match series. The first encounter takes place in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE (Photo Credits: X)
India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE (Photo Credits: X)

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur. The Men in Blue will look to get some positive results after setbacks in ODIs. Moreover, this would be the final dress rehearsal ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 defence. 

Live Updates

  • 16:28 (IST) 21 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: A 2016 Memory!

  • 16:14 (IST) 21 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ LIVE: What Would Be The XIs For Both The Teams?

    India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Probable XI-

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

    New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

  • 16:02 (IST) 21 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE

