PAK:25/1(2) VS IND:86/4(6) | India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Robin Uthappa’s 28 takes India to 86/4, Pakistan Scored 25 Runs in 2 Over

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Hong Kong Sixes 2025, IND vs Pak Scorecard: Once again, India and Pakistan are going to clash in one of the most brutal cricket rivalries during the Hong Kong International Sixes 2025, which is going to be held today at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. After the Pahalgam attack and the Asia Cup handshake controversy, emotions were already high, and this was a great way to add more thrill to the already exciting encounter.

India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Team Leaders are Ready to Face the Challenge

The Indian team will be guided by their experienced captain, Dinesh Karthik. The Indian team will be able to make use of his leadership and patience, which are particularly important in a fast-paced format such as this one. The Pakistani team, led by all-rounder Abbas Afridi, is planning to knock down the rivals with their big hitting and strong bowling.

India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Incredible Sixes Format Put to Light

In this six-over match, each fielder (except for the one keeping wickets) bowls one over, and the batsmen can retire at 31 runs. They can rejoin later if needed. Wides and no-balls incur a 2-run penalty.

India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Previous Records Give More Intensity

The Pakistan team has declared five of their titles and six second-place finishes. On the other hand, India had to settle for just one win in 2005, with this rivalry being raised to a new level.

India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.