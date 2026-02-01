LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl

🕒 Updated: February 1, 2026 13:25:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.

LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl

IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: Captain Farhan Yousaf calls it right at the toss, as Pakistan opt to field against five-time champions India in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue enter the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption. The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge. India is also likely to continue its ‘no handshake’ policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

LIVE IND vs PAK U19 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

IND vs PAK SQUADS

India: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.

Live Updates

  • 13:22 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    IND vs PAK LIVE

    Both Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhtare are looking to attack whenever they get a chance. Good intent from both the batters. Pakistan on the other side look for wickets early

  • 13:16 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    India vs Pakistan LIVE

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits that through the covers. You can’t bowl full toss to him. This has been smashed away with authority. 

  • 13:12 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

  • 13:07 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score and Updates

    It’s going to be an important fixture for both Vaibhav and Ayush. While Suryavanshi has scored runs in this tournament but a big one from him hasn’t come yet. Mhtare on the other side hasn’t been among a lot of runs. 

  • 13:23 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Score And Updates: It's Game Time in Bulawayo!

    Pakistan break from their huddle as the Indian openers stride out to the middle. Pakistan have chosen to bowl, while India were keen to bat. It’s a bright, sunny day in Bulawayo. Two slips are in place as Ali Raza comes over the wicket to start the proceedings.

    Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are at the crease, with George taking strike. Ali Raza will open the attack.

Load More
LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl
LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl
LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl
LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates | IND 34/0 (5): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Key For India As Pakistan Opt To Bowl

QUICK LINKS