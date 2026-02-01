LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates: Vedant Trivedi Scores Fifty As India Rebuild After Losing Quick Wickets vs Pakistan | IND 140/4 in 30 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 1, 2026 15:48:28 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.

IND vs PAK U19 LIVE SCORE TODAY U19 World Cup 2026 Match Updates From Bulawayo NewsX | Image Credit< X/ICC
IND vs PAK U19 LIVE SCORE TODAY U19 World Cup 2026 Match Updates From Bulawayo NewsX | Image Credit< X/ICC

IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: India lose last match hero Vihaan Malhotra (21) as Pakistan keep chipping away with regular wickets in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Earlier, India lost three wickets in quick succession as captain Ayush Mhatre (0), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) and Aaron George (16) go back to the hut. Earlier, captain Farhan Yousaf calls it right at the toss, as Pakistan opted to field against five-time champions India.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue enter the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption. The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge. India continued with its ‘no handshake’ policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

LIVE IND vs PAK U19 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

IND vs PAK SQUADS

India U19: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.

Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.

Live Updates

  • 15:37 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    Ind Under-19 vs Pak Under-19 Live Score: Well Played, Vedant!

  • 15:30 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Score Today: Hard-earned Fifty For Vedant!

    Drinks break! India sit in a solid position. Vedant Trivedi brings up a well-earned fifty, while Abhigyan Kundu enjoys a massive let-off—caught behind, but off a front-foot no-ball. India U19 140/4 in 30 overs vs Pakistan U19 in Bulawayo

  • 15:21 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score IND U19 vs PAK U19: Big let-off for Abhigyan Kundu!

    Mohammad Sayyam thought he had him, but it’s heartbreak for Pakistan. Sayyam bowls a short-of-length delivery outside off, Kundu throws his hands at it and edges behind. The celebrations are short-lived though—front-foot no-ball under scrutiny. Checked and confirmed: no-ball! Sarfaraz Ahmed drops his head as Pakistan’s joy turns to frustration. Sayyam has overstepped, and Kundu survives on 7 off 14. Huge reprieve. IND U19 138/4 in 29.5 overs vs PAK U19 in Bulawayo

  • 15:13 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Thoughts on Captain Mhatre's Form?

  • 15:08 (IST) 01 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs Pak U19 Live Score: Malhotra Fails To Conver The Start

    Gone! Vihaan Malhotra’s resistance ends. Ahmed Hussain snaps the partnership with a soft one. Fired in quicker and flatter, Malhotra rocks back to punch but only manages a tame chip straight back to the bowler. He survived a leading edge the ball before—no escape this time. Vihaan Malhotrea (21). India 109/4 in 24 overs vs Pakistan

