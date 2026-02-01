LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates: Captain Ayush Mhatre Out For Duck; India Struggle vs Pakistan | IND 90/3 in 19 Overs

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.
IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: After a solid start, India lost three wickets in quick succession as captain Ayush Mhatre (0), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) and Aaron George (16) go back to the hut. Earlier, captain Farhan Yousaf calls it right at the toss, as Pakistan opt to field against five-time champions India in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue enter the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption. The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai.
While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge. India is also likely to continue its ‘no handshake’ policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.
IND vs PAK SQUADS
India U19: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.
Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.
Drinks break! India raced to 46 in the first 7 on a true batting surface before Pakistan hit back hard, snapping up the top three in just four balls. The momentum has stalled since. Vihaan Malhotra and Vedaant Trivedi are in rebuild mode, playing it safe through a couple of quiet overs for the men in blue. India 73/3 in 14 overs vs Pakistan in Bulawayo
Ayush Mhatre Gone For Duck! Mohammad Sayyam is the man for Pakistan! Sayyam strikes twice in the over, removing Vaibhav earlier and now Ayush Mhatre, as Pakistan go on top. It’s a length ball angling away outside the fifth-sixth stump channel. Mhatre stays back and pokes tentatively, edging it to the keeper who makes no mistake. The umpires check for a possible no-ball, but Sayyam has part of his boot behind the line. Mhatre departs for a duck, and Pakistan are buzzing. India 47/2 in 8 overs vs Pakistan in Bulawayo
India need a big partnership here. They did get a good start but lost wickets quickly and have been pushed on the back foot. A lot depends on Vihaan who has come into this match on the back of a brilliant hundred.
