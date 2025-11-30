India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, 1st ODI In Ranchi: Playing 11, When And Where To Watch, Details Here

The first ODI between India and South Africa will stream live in India on the JioHotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow every moment of the opening match. The game will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, where both teams will begin their three-match series. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
India will look to bounce back from their recent home Test whitewash against South Africa as the two sides meet in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Ranchi. The focus will return to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play in India colours at home for the first time since March, offering a crucial opportunity to strengthen their 2027 World Cup credentials. Both stars struggled initially during last month’s ODI series in Australia but ended with a strong partnership, including a century stand, reminding fans of their experience and skill.
India will also test team combinations amid several absences. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer remain sidelined due to injuries. South Africa, buoyed by their recent Test success, hope to carry that momentum into the limited-overs format despite missing key pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The visitors remain confident their confidence from red-ball cricket can translate into white-ball performance in challenging conditions.
SQUADS:
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
The first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
The India vs South Africa – first ODI Match is all set to take place at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.
Toss at 1 PM IST.
