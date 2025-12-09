LIVE TV
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: Auditions For World Cup Begin

🕒 Updated: December 9, 2025 15:09:27 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: India and South Africa will take on each other in a five-match T20I series scheduled to begin today in Cuttack.

IND vs SA LIVE (Photo Credits: News X)
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 1st T20I Scorecard Live: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the five-match T20I series slated to begin today in Cuttack. While the visitors clinched a 2-0 win in the Test series, the hosts rode on some brilliant batting performances from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and stand-in captain KL Rahul to make a comeback in the ODIs and win the series 2-1. Both the sides will now look to end the bilateral tie on a winning note. 

Live Updates

  • 15:07 (IST) 09 Dec 2025

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: Win The Toss And...

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: The captain who wins the toss will look to bat first and post a big one on the board

  • 14:59 (IST) 09 Dec 2025

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: Important Series For Shubman, Hardik

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: Both Shubman and Hardik have made a comeback in the Indian colours and the two players will look to begin the proceedings on a positive note

  • 14:42 (IST) 09 Dec 2025

  • 14:33 (IST) 09 Dec 2025

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: IND Look To Begin Series On Positive Note

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: India will look to begin the series on a positive note in Cuttack. The series against South Africa will also mark the build up to the T20 World Cup 2026 and The Men in Blue who will also co-host the event will look to get into the groove.

