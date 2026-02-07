LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Siraj, Arshdeep Strike Early As India Hurt USA in 162 Chase at Wankhede | USA 36/3 in 7 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 7, 2026 21:50:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Catch all the latest score, ball-by-by updates and live commentary of India versus USA Match 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs USA on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets on his return to India’s T20I side, while India’s no.1 T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh struck early as India hurt USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, 10 fours and four maximums, powered India to a fighting 161/9 total in 20 overs against USA. Earlier, USA served India a strong reality check with some disciplined bowling. Tilak Varma (25), Shivam Dube (0) and openers Ishan Kishan (20) & Abhishek Sharma (0) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Satuday. TOSS – United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field against Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India. 

Defending champions India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against USA with confidence and calm when the two sides meet on Saturday. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India enter the tournament as world number one and strong favourites to retain the title. USA, led by Monank Patel, will look to challenge the giants with fearless cricket on the big stage. India’s preparations have been further boosted by the return to form of key players. Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his rhythm after a tough 2025, while Ishan Kishan has made an explosive comeback as opener and wicketkeeper. 

India vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates

SQUADS
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
United States of America: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous (k), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

Live Updates

  • 21:39 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    India vs USA Live Score And Updates: A captain's knock, ft. Surya-bhau!

  • 21:38 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score IND vs USA T20 World Cup: USA 31/3 in 6 overs vs IND (161/9)

    Drinks on the field, and it’s been a strong start for India. Three wickets down, USA are under pressure with the required run rate climbing close to 10 an over. All eyes now on Varun Chakaravarthy, who is set to come into the attack — his spell could prove crucial in this phase.

  • 21:34 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    IND vs USA Live Score Today T20: DSP Siraj in action at Wankhede

    OUT! Mohammed Siraj strikes again as Saiteja Mukkamalla departs, caught by Varun Chakaravarthy at mid-wicket. A pitched-up delivery is flicked without conviction, and Varun takes a simple catch. India tighten their grip as chants of “Mohammad Siraj” echo around Wankhede Stadium. USA 15/3 in 4 overs vs India (161/9) at Wankhede

  • 21:20 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs USA T20: Siraj-Arshdeep Rattle USA at Wankhede

  • 21:15 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    India vs USA Live Cricket Score Today: USA lose captain, Monank Patel for a duck | USA 11/2 in 2.2 overs

    India’s best T20I bowler, Arshdeep Singh strikes early as he dismisses USA captain Monank Patel for a duck. An outswinger around leg stump squares him up as he attempts the flick, sending a leading edge straight to mid-off. Shivam Dube makes no mistake with the catch, and USA lose their second wicket inside the powerplay. USA 11/2 in 2.2 overs vs India (161/9) at Wankhede Stadium

QUICK LINKS