LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Siraj Star As India Begin Their Title Defence With Win Over USA at Wankhede | IND 161/9 Beat USA 132/8 by 29 Runs

India vs USA Match 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates | Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Eye Winning Start vs USA in Mumbai | Image Credit: X/ICC-BCCI

India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Defending champions India rode on a captain’s knock from Suryakumar Yadav and a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to register a hard-fought 29-run win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Despite suffering a dramatic top-order collapse, India managed to recover and secure a crucial early victory.

A seasoned campaigner at his home ground, Suryakumar played a match-saving unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, combining calm defence with timely aggression against a spirited USA bowling attack. Drawing on his experience and discipline, the Indian skipper anchored the innings after India were reduced to 77/6, guiding his side out of trouble and setting up a competitive total that ultimately proved decisive.

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.