LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Siraj Star As India Begin Their Title Defence With Win Over USA at Wankhede | IND 161/9 Beat USA 132/8 by 29 Runs

IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match: India versus USA Match 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Defending champions India rode on a captain’s knock from Suryakumar Yadav and a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to register a hard-fought 29-run win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Despite suffering a dramatic top-order collapse, India managed to recover and secure a crucial early victory.
A seasoned campaigner at his home ground, Suryakumar played a match-saving unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, combining calm defence with timely aggression against a spirited USA bowling attack. Drawing on his experience and discipline, the Indian skipper anchored the innings after India were reduced to 77/6, guiding his side out of trouble and setting up a competitive total that ultimately proved decisive.
India begin their campaign with a win, but they were made to work hard for it. Suryakumar Yadav once again rescued his side with a superb knock before the bowlers struck early and kept the pressure on.
USA stayed in the contest through a solid stand between Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, but Axar Patel’s two-wicket over in the 16th sealed the game. Shubham Ranjane fought through pain to hit a few big shots, while Arshdeep Singh stood out once again with the ball.
What a comeback for Team India — and for Mohammed Siraj, who finishes with a superb three-wicket haul on his return to T20Is. He seals the game with a pinpoint yorker on middle and leg. Shubham Ranjane crouches to swing but misses, getting struck on the pad right in front. Umpire Paul Reiffel raises the finger, and USA choose not to review. A fitting end to a fine spell from Siraj. India (161/9) beat USA (132/8) by 29 runs at Wankhede