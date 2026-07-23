LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score Today, 1st T20I Updates: IND vs ZIM Live Match Score, Toss, Playing XIs, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary

India national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national cricket team LIVE Score Today, IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: Follow NewsX for LIVE score, toss updates, playing XI, ball-by-ball commentary, wickets, full scorecard, match highlights and the latest action from the first T20I at Harare Sports Club.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I, Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X/@ZimCricketv

IND vs ZIM Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Updates: It is a new challenge for Shreyas Iyer’s T20I team as the Men in Blue face Zimbabwe. Having been winless in his first seven games as the Indian captain, Iyer would be aiming for a positive result in today’s clash against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the hosts are coming off a 2-1 series loss against Bangladesh after winning the ODI series and the one-off test. Stay tuned for the India vs Zimbabwe live score, India national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national cricket team match scorecard, ZIM vs BAN Live Updates, Ball-by-ball commentary, and India vs Zimbabwe full scorecard.

With the batters coming under criticism, the selection committee has recalled Rinku Singh in the squad, and the left-handed batter is expected to make it into the playing XI. Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma or Mayank Yadav will make it into the playing XI to provide some rapid speed to the bowling attack.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to Harare, the same place where he had scored 175 runs in the Under-19 World Cup final five months ago. The teenage batter comes with even more pressure, having made a record-breaking debut against England earlier this month. However, in his short career so far, the 15-year-old has already faced the axe once after he was dropped on the back of three disappointing performances. Meanwhile, he is expected to make a comeback at the top of the order once again and remains under the spotlight.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Squad

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri

IND vs ZIM: India vs Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk )/Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani