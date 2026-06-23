Weather Today (23 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Delhi’s weather has given some respite from the scorching heat over the last week. The national capital is expected to continue experiencing relief from the intense heat conditions witnessed earlier this month. Forecasts indicate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, June 23.
The weather in India on June 23, 2026 is witnessing the arrival of monsoon activity in both northeast and south regions with heavy rainfall predictions.
India Weather Today (22 June, 2026) Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Weather Today (23 June, 2026). We bring to you the fresh updates of rainfall, snowfall or heatwave of any place in India. Stay tuned for fresh updates.