SLW 93/2 (19.4) India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, WWC 2025: Smriti Mandhana Departs For 8!

🕒 Updated: September 30, 2025 21:45:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Indian Women have a superior record over Sri Lanka in ODIs with the majority of their matches being won. Smriti Mandhana is the run charts leader and Chamari Athapaththu is the key performer in Sri Lanka. Indian spinners such as Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana have always performed better than the Sri Lankan spinners on the bowling side.

(Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)
(Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND-W vs SL-W  ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard From Guwahati LIVE: The women of India have traditionally dominated their matches with Sri Lanka in One Day International matches (ODIs). Based on the head to head statistics, India has dominated their matches by a huge majority with Sri Lanka recording a few wins. During such matches, India has been scoring higher team totals and has had better average batting performance which suggests consistency and depth in their batting set up. In the meantime, Sri Lanka achievements are more likely to be fewer and more occasional, reflecting the disadvantage they have to a better established Indian team.Individually speaking, Indian batswomen like Smriti Mandhana are on the top of the lists in total number of runs scored in the head to head ODI matches, with Sri Lankan Chamari Atapaththu being among the most successful batswomen, although not the most popular after India.

At the bowling end, the Indian bowlers such as Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma have bowled more wickets on these matchups than the Sri Lankan bowlers, thus contributing more to the Indian dominance. Therefore, when India plays their next World Cup game they have every indication of the statistics and history of their matches that India can and will be stronger than they have ever been. And Sri Lanka has a long way to go trying to even the playing field.

Live Updates

  • 20:31 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Amanjot Kaur bowls a wide to Chamari Athapaththu, giving the batter an extra delivery

  • 19:14 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Sugandika Kumari to Amanjot Kaur- no run

    Flatter on off, tapped to cover. Amanjot looks frustrated at missing the gap.

  • 16:43 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Light Showers Frustrate Players

    Light, persistent showers interrupt play in Guwahati. Rain is not heavy enough for a long delay, leaving players and spectators frustrated as groundsmen keep the pitch under covers.

  • 16:33 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Udeshika Prabodhani to Pratika Rawal – no run

  • 15:25 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    IND W vs SL W WWC 2025 CRICKET score: Udeshika Prabodhani's Over!

    India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: A major boundary by Harleen Deol!

QUICK LINKS