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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal

🕒 Updated: March 22, 2026 20:36:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on BFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Alfred Moya brings back parity in the game with a brilliant strike. Ashique Kuruniyan has given the lead to BFC with a top-corner finish at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. Inter Kashi are set to host Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on March 22, 2026, in a clash that pits an emerging side against one of the more established teams in the competition. With both sides aiming to strengthen their position as the season progresses, this encounter carries significance in terms of momentum and consistency. 

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates, scroll down to see live updates)

Inter Kashi Preview

Inter Kashi head into this fixture placed 9th in the standings after an uneven start to their campaign. Their performances so far have lacked consistency, with encouraging results often followed by setbacks. Defensive lapses and difficulties in managing games during crucial phases have cost them valuable points.

Despite these challenges, Inter Kashi have shown promise in attack and have been competitive in open play. Playing at home could work in their favour, and they will look to use familiar conditions to deliver a more balanced performance. Improving their defensive stability and maintaining focus throughout the match will be key if they are to trouble a side like Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC come into this game occupying 6th place, reflecting a relatively stable run of form. They have remained competitive across matches, although a mix of results suggests there is still room for improvement. Their structured approach, particularly in midfield, has allowed them to control games effectively.

However, the Blues have struggled at times to convert control into goals, dropping points in situations where they appeared to be in command. As they push forward in the season, improving their efficiency in front of goal will be crucial. An away win here would further strengthen their position and confidence.

Head-to-Head

This fixture marks a relatively fresh contest, with limited past meetings between the two sides. As a result, there is little historical advantage for either team, making this an evenly poised encounter where current form and execution on the day are likely to be decisive.

Live Updates

  • 20:25 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: Stalemate!

    Half-time at Kishore Bharati! 

  • 20:17 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Live Updates: HALF-TIME!

    It’s half-time here at the Kishore Bharati Stadium! Both Kashi and Bengaluru FC go into the break with a 1-1 stalemate. It was Ashique Kuruniyan who fired BFC to a 1-0 lead only to get cancelled by Alfred Moya. 

  • 20:15 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-1 BFC After 45+2 Minutes

    2 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 20:08 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Live Updates Football: IKA 1-1 BFC After 41 Minutes

    GOAAL!! Inter Kashi are back in the game! Alfred Moya brings back parity! It looked like the BFC defenders switched off for a while and the Spaniard did really well to pounce on the chance and finished it calmly past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu! 

  • 20:04 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: IKA 0-1 BFC After 36 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Kuruniyan’s goal! 

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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal

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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal

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