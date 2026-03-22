Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: BFC 1-1 IKA At Half-Time | Alfred Moya Cancels Out Ashique Kuruniyan’s Goal

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on BFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Alfred Moya brings back parity in the game with a brilliant strike. Ashique Kuruniyan has given the lead to BFC with a top-corner finish at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. Inter Kashi are set to host Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on March 22, 2026, in a clash that pits an emerging side against one of the more established teams in the competition. With both sides aiming to strengthen their position as the season progresses, this encounter carries significance in terms of momentum and consistency.
Half-time at Kishore Bharati!
Alfred’s strike cancels out Kuruniyan’s opener as both sides return to square one at the break! ⏸️
Watch #KSHIBFC LIVE on @Fancode. 💻#ISL12 | @InterKashi @bengalurufc pic.twitter.com/yYTHZCLfzp
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 22, 2026
It’s half-time here at the Kishore Bharati Stadium! Both Kashi and Bengaluru FC go into the break with a 1-1 stalemate. It was Ashique Kuruniyan who fired BFC to a 1-0 lead only to get cancelled by Alfred Moya.
2 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
GOAAL!! Inter Kashi are back in the game! Alfred Moya brings back parity! It looked like the BFC defenders switched off for a while and the Spaniard did really well to pounce on the chance and finished it calmly past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu!
Here’s a look at Kuruniyan’s goal!
A thunderous strike from Ashique Kuruniyan to put @bengalurufc ahead in Kolkata! 🚀
Watch #KSHIBFC LIVE on @Fancode. 💻#ISL12 pic.twitter.com/NfRG3eZfCq
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 22, 2026