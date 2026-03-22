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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4

🕒 Updated: March 22, 2026 19:02:31 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on BFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Inter Kashi are set to host Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on March 22, 2026, in a clash that pits an emerging side against one of the more established teams in the competition. With both sides aiming to strengthen their position as the season progresses, this encounter carries significance in terms of momentum and consistency.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates, scroll down to see live updates)

Inter Kashi Preview

Inter Kashi head into this fixture placed 9th in the standings after an uneven start to their campaign. Their performances so far have lacked consistency, with encouraging results often followed by setbacks. Defensive lapses and difficulties in managing games during crucial phases have cost them valuable points.

Despite these challenges, Inter Kashi have shown promise in attack and have been competitive in open play. Playing at home could work in their favour, and they will look to use familiar conditions to deliver a more balanced performance. Improving their defensive stability and maintaining focus throughout the match will be key if they are to trouble a side like Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC come into this game occupying 6th place, reflecting a relatively stable run of form. They have remained competitive across matches, although a mix of results suggests there is still room for improvement. Their structured approach, particularly in midfield, has allowed them to control games effectively.

However, the Blues have struggled at times to convert control into goals, dropping points in situations where they appeared to be in command. As they push forward in the season, improving their efficiency in front of goal will be crucial. An away win here would further strengthen their position and confidence.

Head-to-Head

This fixture marks a relatively fresh contest, with limited past meetings between the two sides. As a result, there is little historical advantage for either team, making this an evenly poised encounter where current form and execution on the day are likely to be decisive.

Live Updates

  • 18:58 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates ISL Score: IKA Playing XI

    Inter Kashi have also named a strong side! Here’s a look at the lineups! 

  • 18:56 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates ISL: BFC Playing XI

    Bengaluru FC have announced their playing XIs! Team boasts of Chhetri, Williams, Gurpreet, Ashique!

  • 18:52 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record

    This is a relatively new matchup with very few past encounters, so neither side holds a clear edge. It is likely to be a closely contested game, where current form and performance on the day will make the difference. Out of the three matches played, both have one win a piece. 

  • 18:49 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: BFC Preview

    Bengaluru FC sit 6th in the table and have enjoyed a fairly steady run so far. They have been competitive in most games, with a solid midfield structure helping them dictate play. However, converting that control into goals has been an issue, costing them valuable points. Improving their finishing will be key as they look to build momentum, and a win away from home would be a big boost to their campaign.

  • 18:48 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: IKA Preview

    Inter Kashi are currently 9th in the standings after a mixed run of results. Their campaign has been inconsistent, with defensive errors and poor game management costing them points at key moments. However, they have shown attacking potential and can compete going forward. With the advantage of playing at home, they will aim for a more disciplined and balanced display, especially tightening up at the back to challenge Bengaluru FC.

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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4

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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4

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Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4

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