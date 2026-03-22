Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim To Enter Top 4

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on BFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Inter Kashi are set to host Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on March 22, 2026, in a clash that pits an emerging side against one of the more established teams in the competition. With both sides aiming to strengthen their position as the season progresses, this encounter carries significance in terms of momentum and consistency.
Inter Kashi have also named a strong side! Here’s a look at the lineups!
Team News from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan! ⚔️#ISL12 #KSHIBFC #HarHarKashi #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/nVNLLk9oH0
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 22, 2026
Bengaluru FC have announced their playing XIs! Team boasts of Chhetri, Williams, Gurpreet, Ashique!
The Boss names an unchanged XI for #KSHIBFC. ⚔️
Come on, Bengaluru. 👊#WeAreBFC #Jotheyali pic.twitter.com/0pOwEGY6th
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 22, 2026
Bengaluru FC sit 6th in the table and have enjoyed a fairly steady run so far. They have been competitive in most games, with a solid midfield structure helping them dictate play. However, converting that control into goals has been an issue, costing them valuable points. Improving their finishing will be key as they look to build momentum, and a win away from home would be a big boost to their campaign.