LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Live

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time

🕒 Updated: May 21, 2026 20:41:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Half-time at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and East Bengal are trailing 1-0 against Inter Kashi in a tense title-decider courtesy of Alfred Planas’ goal. The ISL 2025-26 title would presently be gifted to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, whose contest against SC Delhi is still goal-less in the half-time break. Elsewhere, Mumbai City FC are also locked at 0-0 with Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC are at 0-0 with Odisha FC. Now East Bengal face a mammoth task in the second half to keep their championship hopes alive. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal have been resilient throughout the campaign but also had frustrating moments where valuable points slipped away. Draws against lower-placed teams, including Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC earlier in the season, prevented them from pulling away at the top comfortably.

Those setbacks aside, Bruzon has managed to keep his side composed during the title run-in. The Spaniard will demand his players cope with the pressure and deliver in arguably the club’s biggest league game for a number of years.

East Bengal will likely attack right from the start, knowing the importance of the match and not allowing Inter Kashi to gain any confidence in the game.

Inter Kashi Preview

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have had a quietly impressive debut ISL campaign. And the new club has had a comfortable escape from relegation and some notable performances against better opposition this season.

Interim coach Abhijit Mondal has managed a decent job in steadying the ship after Antonio Lopez Habas left the club. He has kept consecutive clean sheets in Inter Kashi’s colours, including a hard-fought goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Those displays at the back will give the side confidence ahead of their final game of the season. Ex-East Bengal player Mondal will be eager to frustrate the league leaders and maybe spoil their party.

Head-To-Head Record

This is the first meeting in any competition between East Bengal and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi are a new club formed in 2023 so the two sides have never met before. This adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure encounter. Both sides have history to write in Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • 20:39 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-0 EBFC After 45 Minutes

    We are back for the second-half! East Bengal will have only one aim! To get back to the top of the table! But for that to happen, they need to score. 

  • 20:22 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-1 EBFC At Half-Time

    That’s it! It’s half-time here at the Kishore Bharati and East Bengal go into the break trailing by 1-0. On the other hand, the Mohun Bagan match is locked at 0-0 and the same goes for the Mumbai-Punjab and Jamshedpur-Odisha match as well. If it stays like this, then Mohun Bagan will clinch the title! 

  • 20:14 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score: IKA 1-0 EBFC After 45+5 Minutes

    5 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 20:12 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-0 EBFC After 43 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Planas’ goal! 

  • 20:09 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-0 EBFC After 38 Minutes

    37 minutes into the game and it’s still 1-0 in favour of Inter Kashi! The matches of Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur and Mumbai City are still 0-0. 

Load More
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time

QUICK LINKS