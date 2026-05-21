Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-0 EBFC | Kashi Warriors Lead At Half-Time

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Half-time at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and East Bengal are trailing 1-0 against Inter Kashi in a tense title-decider courtesy of Alfred Planas’ goal. The ISL 2025-26 title would presently be gifted to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, whose contest against SC Delhi is still goal-less in the half-time break. Elsewhere, Mumbai City FC are also locked at 0-0 with Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC are at 0-0 with Odisha FC. Now East Bengal face a mammoth task in the second half to keep their championship hopes alive. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
We are back for the second-half! East Bengal will have only one aim! To get back to the top of the table! But for that to happen, they need to score.
That’s it! It’s half-time here at the Kishore Bharati and East Bengal go into the break trailing by 1-0. On the other hand, the Mohun Bagan match is locked at 0-0 and the same goes for the Mumbai-Punjab and Jamshedpur-Odisha match as well. If it stays like this, then Mohun Bagan will clinch the title!
5 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Here’s a look at Planas’ goal!
HOW ABOUT THAT FOR A FINISH! 🤯🔥
Humanes’ long ball found Alfred Planas, who struck it first time on the volley to shock the East Bengal FC faithful at the KBK. 🫣
Watch #KSHIEBFC LIVE on @fancode. 💻#FiveTeamFinale #ISL12 #HarHarKashi pic.twitter.com/a8xnZSgqFK
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 21, 2026
37 minutes into the game and it’s still 1-0 in favour of Inter Kashi! The matches of Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur and Mumbai City are still 0-0.