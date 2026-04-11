LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Get SRH Off To Breezy Start

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score, IPL 2026 Match 17: Unbeaten Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, look to consolidate their top-two spot as they face a mercurial Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. Despite Punjab's hot form, Pat Cummins' SRH holds a massive 17-7 head-to-head advantage. Will the "Orange Army" maintain their historical dominance, or can the Kings break the jinx and secure their third win of the season? Catch all the live ball-by-ball updates, toss news, pitch reports, and playing XIs here.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard. (X)

PBKS vs SRH, Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Punjab Kings have asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Praful Hinge is making his IPL debut. He is replacing Jaydev Unadkat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. Salil Arora replaced Liam Livingstone as the SRH made a couple of changes from the last game.

Shreyas Iyer, PBKS captain, informed that Priyansh Arya is in the playing XI and Nehal Wadhera may come as an Impact Substitute later in the match.

In head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have clearly dominated Punjab Kings over the years. Out of the 24 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 17 games, while PBKS have managed just 7 victories. The rivalry began on April 19, 2013, with SRH winning their first-ever meeting, and they also came out on top in the most recent clash.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis