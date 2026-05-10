Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: IRGC Warns US, Putin Calls It 'Very Difficult'

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Image: AI Generated)

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Current tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate because both Iran and the United States maintain their unstable ceasefire agreement, which their ongoing war activities in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly warned Washington against attacking Iranian ships and commercial tankers in strategic waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, as per the latest developments. The IRGC declared that US military action against Iran would result in substantial retaliation which demonstrates ongoing hostilities that exist in the area. The alert comes after escalating tensions between the two navies were reported, each side alleging violations of the fragile truce by the other’s vessels. Iranian officials have said that American forces have attacked vessels associated with its oil trade in the past and that Washington is responding to the threat in the Gulf region. The fighting has also spread to other areas of the Middle East. Israel keeps attacking Lebanon through its bombings since the beginning of the conflict and causes harm to civilian life while forcing people to flee their homes in southern areas. The border disputes between Hezbollah and Israel created humanitarian problems in Lebanon which need immediate help despite their ceasefire agreement. The United States contacts its partners to prevent further conflicts while other countries seek a flexible solution that will enable both nations to resume diplomatic discussions. All parties involved maintain deep distrust because military operations continue in important locations which prevents them from making progress. The current situation has reached dangerous levels which will keep the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon as active conflict zones if diplomatic efforts break down.