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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’

🕒 Updated: May 24, 2026 06:22:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Image: AI Generated)
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Image: AI Generated)

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Iran’s semi official Fars News Agency said on Sunday that Tehran would keep control of the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that it would revert to its previous position under a proposed agreement. Iran has only promised to permit the number of passing ships to recover to pre war levels, but this ‘in no way means a return to free passage’ as it existed prior to the conflict, according to the report. According to Fars News Agency, the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be ‘exclusively under the authority of Iran’ in terms of shipping routes, passing times, and licenses’. 

According to the report, Iran has not made any commitments and the nuclear subject has not been mentioned at all, despite Trump’s prior declaration that talks over Iran’s nuclear program are one of the primary and essential requirements for any agreement. According to Fars News Agency, American authorities have suggested that no attention be paid to Trump’s tweets, acknowledging in several communications to Iran that they are mainly for promotional reasons and media consumption within the United States. According to Trump, the United States is holding talks with leaders of other nations on initiatives related to Gulf peace and stability, particularly matters pertaining to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. 

‘I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE,’ trump posted on Truth Social. 

In another report, It is mentioned that Iran says US told them to ‘ignore’ President Trump’s Public statements as it is only for ‘Domestic Media Purposes’. 

Live Updates

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  • 05:53 (IST) 24 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: What Did Trump Post On Truth Social?

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates:  

  • 05:53 (IST) 24 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: What Claims Did Trump Make?

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    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to the Iran-US-Israel live blog. We bring to you the live updates of the tensions in west Asia. Stay Tuned for more updates. 

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Iran Breakthrough, Tehran Denies Claims Says ‘Will Retain Control’

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