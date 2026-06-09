Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Warns Netanyahu, Israel, Iran Pause Attacks

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel and Iran have suspended military attacks following a fresh exchange of missile strikes and growing international pressure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a halt to operations, while Iran signaled readiness for peace talks under certain conditions. US President Donald Trump claimed negotiations are progressing and warned against any renewed escalation in the region.

Israel and Iran halt attacks as Trump pushes peace talks; Tehran signals readiness for negotiations amid easing tensions. Photo: AI

A day after the exchange of missiles, Israel and Iran have halted the attacks against each other. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel has stopped its military attacks on Iran, though he stopped short of formally acknowledging a ceasefire. His remarks came after a rebuke from US President Donald Trump. POTUS told both countries to end hostilities immediately. Iran has also suspended its military operations against Israel. However, Tehran warned that it could resume its actions if Israeli strikes continue in southern Lebanon.

In a separate development, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran is willing to move ahead with peace negotiations. The official said Iran has “no problem” advancing talks, provided it is convinced that the United States is acting honestly and sincerely in the process.

Airspace Reopens in Iran, Restrictions Eased in Israel

Signs of de-escalation were also visible on the ground. According to Iranian state media, the country’s Civil Aviation Organization announced that Iran’s airspace has returned to “normal conditions,” with flight operations expected to resume. Meanwhile, Israel said restrictions affecting schools and workplaces would be lifted from 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, signaling a return to normal activity following the suspension of military operations.

Trump Warns Netanyahu

Despite the apparent easing of tensions, a later report suggested that US President Donald Trump had privately warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against restarting the conflict. Speaking to Axios, Trump said he had delivered a direct message to the Israeli leader.

“I said, ‘Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'” Trump said.

According to a Reuters report, Iran’s military stated that the first wave of its strikes against Israel had concluded. The report also cited a source saying that Israel had decided to halt its attacks on Iran.

The suspension of military action came only hours after a fresh exchange of strikes between the two countries. Iran launched missiles toward Israeli territory, while Israel targeted Iranian air defense systems and a petrochemical facility that it claimed was being used in the production of ballistic missiles. Iran defended its missile attack as retaliation for Israel’s targeting of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement on the outskirts of Beirut.

Trump on Peace Negotiations

The decision by both Israel and Iran to stop their attacks was also highlighted by President Trump in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

“Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way,” Trump wrote.

Trump also stated that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until a “final” agreement is reached.

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