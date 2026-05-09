Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Massive Oil Spill Erupts Near Iran’s Kharg Island As Hormuz Tensions Surge

Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply as Donald Trump said the US expects Iran’s response to peace talks 'by tonight' amid growing instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports of naval confrontations, tanker incidents, and mutual accusations have raised fears of a wider regional conflict despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: The West Asia conflict reached its peak after the US President Donald Trump declared his expectation that Iran would respond to American peace negotiations by ‘tonight’. The world experienced escalating tensions throughout the Strait of Hormuz which serves as the most crucial oil transportation route. An Iranian military source explained that current conditions appear ‘calm’ yet US personnel demonstrate operational activities in Iranian maritime areas, which will lead to ‘new clashes’ between both sides. A move like that could risk the return of the region to conflict if the US forces ‘disturb’ the Iranian naval maneuvers, said Tasnim news agency.

What Are The Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz Now?

Earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency reported some incidents in the Strait of Hormuz between Iranian forces and the US naval ships. Tensions have escalated since the US Central Command claimed it had downed two empty Iranian-flagged oil tankers that were trying to cross a US blockade through the Gulf of Oman to Iran. The US also alleged that Iranian forces fired on three American destroyers transiting the strait, which led to ‘self defense strikes.’ Its operations were needed to defend naval vessels in the area, Washington said. In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed Washington’s ‘military adventurism’ for the instability in the region and alleged that it has violated the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Iran To Impose New Rules?

Iran has also been known to impose new transit regulations on vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz that must be obtained in advance through a new system of regulations. In the meantime, a Chinese owned oil carrier was reportedly attacked off the coast near the strait the first time for a Chinese ship. There are no fatalities reported. In the face of escalating tensions, talks are continuing about a possible US-Iran deal, which reportedly includes a temporary suspension of Iran’s nuclear enrichment in return for relief from some sanctions and relaxation of the Straits of Hormuz restrictions before actual negotiations on a larger deal.