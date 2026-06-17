Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Slams Netanyahu Over Lebanon Operations, Tehran Warns Against Further Strikes

Trump criticises Netanyahu over Lebanon conflict as Iran warns Israel and US-Iran peace talks move ahead. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s continuing military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. PUTUS expressed concern that the parallel conflict was undermining efforts to secure a broader resolution with Iran. Trump reportedly described the fighting in Lebanon as a “minor war” and showed frustration that continued escalation was complicating diplomatic momentum surrounding the US-Iran understanding reached in recent weeks. Iran issued a warning over Israel’s continued military posture in Lebanon. Iran’s foreign minister stated that any Israeli military presence remaining in southern Lebanon, as well as any future Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory, would be viewed as a violation of the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

The comments came after Israeli officials said on Monday that troops would continue operating in southern Lebanon, asserting that “Trump’s agreement does not bind us.”

Iran-US Peace Deal Signing

A signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday to officially formalize the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. The agreement is expected to lead to a second phase of direct negotiations focused on the future of Iran’s nuclear programme and a range of other unresolved issues between the two sides.

Even as diplomatic efforts continue, violence on the ground has persisted. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), multiple Israeli strikes killed at least four people in the Nabatieh governorate in southern Lebanon. Separate drone attacks reportedly targeted two vehicles in the town of Mayfadoun, including one close to the village square. Another strike hit a third vehicle in the nearby village of Shoukin.

Iran Calls for End to Fighting Across All Fronts

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reinforced Tehran’s position during a call with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Ghalibaf said that “the war must end on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

He also emphasized that Israeli forces must completely withdraw from Lebanese territory. His remarks followed comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day earlier in which the Israeli leader stated that Israel would continue to occupy southern Lebanon.

During the conversation, Berri thanked Ghalibaf for his role in helping conclude negotiations and advancing efforts toward a halt in hostilities inside Lebanon.

Iranian Oil Exports Resume

Maritime tracking service TankerTrackers reported that two Iranian supertankers managed to bypass a US Navy blockade that had been in place for the past two months, marking Iran’s first crude oil exports during that period. In a statement posted on X, the tracking group said automated identification system data, supported by satellite imagery captured on June 15, 2026, showed that the National Iranian Tanker Company’s (NITC) supertankers, Diona and Hero 2, exited the US Navy blockade perimeter.

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