LIVE Score | Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Today Match Updates PSL 2026: HYK vs ISL | Marnus Labuschagne, Saim Ayub Key In Run-Chase For HYK

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs ISL Live Updates, ISL vs HYK Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs ISL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026, HYK vs ISL: Islamabad United posted 153/9 in 20 overs after a promising start. Devon Conway led the early charge with 45, while Mark Chapman added a crucial 42 to steady the innings. However, Hyderabad Kingsmen pulled things back in the middle overs through disciplined bowling, with Mohammad Ali striking key blows. The innings ended on a dramatic note as Asif Mehmood picked up four wickets in the final over, restricting Islamabad to a below-par total. Stay tuned for Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen live updates, Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen live cricket updates, Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen encounter here on NewsX.
Hyderabad Kingsmen have finally found some momentum after a difficult start to their campaign. Sitting seventh in the points table, they had suffered four consecutive defeats before pulling off a stunning win over Karachi in their last match. That victory could prove to be a turning point in their season.
The standout performer in that game was Hassan Khan, whose unbeaten 33 off just 16 deliveries powered Hyderabad to a successful chase of 188 runs. His composure under pressure highlighted the team’s ability to deliver in crunch moments.
This win would have injected much-needed belief into the squad, but consistency remains key. Hyderabad will need their top order to fire and their bowlers to maintain discipline if they are to build on this momentum. Another strong performance could help them climb up the standings and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Islamabad United, on the other hand, come into this match riding high after a dominant performance in their previous game. They registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Lahore, chasing down a modest target of 100 with ease.
The batting duo of Devon Conway and Mohammad Faiq played a crucial role in that win, showcasing excellent control and attacking intent. Their ability to anchor and accelerate makes Islamabad a formidable batting unit.
With a well-balanced squad and players in good form, Islamabad will look to continue their winning momentum. Their bowlers also deserve credit for restricting Lahore to a low total, and a similar effort will be expected against Hyderabad.
The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is expected to offer assistance to both batters and bowlers, making it a balanced surface. Fast bowlers could get some extra zip early on with the new ball, which might trouble the top order.
As the game progresses, spinners are likely to come into play, finding turn and grip during the middle overs. This could make run-scoring slightly tricky in that phase.
However, conditions are expected to ease out later, making batting in the second innings more favourable. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and take advantage of the improving conditions under lights.
With both sides entering the contest on the back of confidence-boosting wins, fans can expect a competitive and closely fought encounter in Karachi.
From 5.1 to 9 overs, Hyderabad Kingsmen progressed steadily from 50/1 to 73/1, keeping the chase under control.Marnus Labuschagne anchored the innings, moving to 29 off 25 balls, including a crisp boundary, while rotating strike effectively. Saim Ayub took his time early but began to settle in.Islamabad’s bowlers, led by Chris Green, slowed things down, conceding just 2 runs in the 7th over as Hyderabad reached 58/1. The scoring remained measured through the next over, with singles dominating.A moment of acceleration came in the 9th over when Ayub launched a six, helping the side reach 73/1 after 9 overs.Overall, Hyderabad...
From 3.1 to 5 overs, Hyderabad Kingsmen moved from 36/0 to 50/1, maintaining a strong start despite losing a wicket.
Marnus Labuschagne kept the scoreboard ticking with smart stroke play, including a boundary and a well-run three, as the team reached 45/0 after 4 overs. Maaz Sadaqat continued his aggressive approach, finding another four.
The breakthrough came in the fifth over when Chris Green dismissed Sadaqat for a quick 30 off 16, caught at mid-on after a top-edged slog.
At the end of 5 overs, Hyderabad stood at 50/1, still in control of the chase.
Islamabad struggled to accelerate after reaching 100/3 in 12 overs, losing momentum in the middle phase. Mark Chapman held the innings together with a fighting 42 off 30 balls, anchoring the side as wickets kept falling around him. Hyderabad’s bowlers, especially Mohammad Ali, applied the brakes with clever variations, picking up key wickets. The innings saw a brief late surge, but it was undone dramatically in the final over by Asif Mehmood, who claimed four wickets in the 20th over on debut. Islamabad eventually finished on 153/9 in 20 overs, a total that looked below par after their strong start. Hyderabad Kingsmen Chase...
Islamabad are now at 112/4 after 15 Overs of play!
From 7.1 to 12 overs, Islamabad United moved from 62/1 to 100/3, maintaining a steady scoring rate despite a couple of setbacks.Devon Conway and Mohammad Faiq kept the momentum going after the powerplay. A 15-run 8th over, highlighted by Faiq’s six, took the score to 77/1, and they continued rotating strike well to reach 84/1 after 9 overs.However, the 10th over by Glenn Maxwell turned the game briefly as Islamabad lost two wickets via run-outs. Faiq (18) was run out first, followed by a well-set Conway, who departed for 45 off 31, leaving the score at 89/3.After the double blow,...