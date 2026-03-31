LIVE | Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Focus On Babar Azam

IU vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch IU vs PZ Live Score, IU vs PZ live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IU vs PZ on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026: The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League continues to deliver exciting contests, and Match No. 7 promises to be another intriguing clash. Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on March 31. Islamabad United, one of the most successful sides in PSL history, will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing start. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi come into this contest riding high on confidence after opening their campaign with a win, setting the stage for a competitive encounter. Stay tuned for IU vs PZ live score, IU vs PZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IU vs PZ encounter here on NewsX.

Islamabad United Preview

Islamabad United had a disappointing start to their PSL 2026 campaign, going down by five wickets to Multan Sultans at the same venue. The defeat exposed some early inconsistencies, particularly in maintaining control during crucial phases of the game.

They will be eager to bounce back quickly and register their first win of the season. A stronger all-round performance will be needed, especially with both bat and ball, if they are to turn things around. The batting unit must capitalize on the favorable conditions, while the bowlers will need to be precise with their execution to contain runs on what has been a high-scoring surface.

Playing again at Lahore could work in their favor, as they now have a better understanding of the pitch conditions. A win here would not only get them points on the board but also restore confidence within the squad.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, began their campaign on a positive note with a win over Rawalpindi Pindiz. That victory has given them early momentum, and they will be keen to continue in the same vein.

Their performance in the opening match showcased a balanced effort, with contributions coming from both the batting and bowling departments. Zalmi will look to replicate that display and put pressure on Islamabad from the outset.

Given the batting-friendly nature of the Gaddafi Stadium surface, their batters will aim to make the most of the conditions. At the same time, their bowlers will need to stay disciplined and exploit any assistance available by hitting the right lengths.

Pitch Report

The surface at Gaddafi Stadium has largely favored batters in PSL 2026 so far. Out of the six matches played at the venue, most have turned into high-scoring contests, indicating a flat pitch with good bounce and carry.

Batters are expected to enjoy the conditions once again, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. However, bowlers can still make an impact if they stick to disciplined lines and lengths, especially during the middle overs. Variations and smart execution could prove crucial in restricting the opposition on what is otherwise a batting-friendly track.