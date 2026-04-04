Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: JFC 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ritwik Das Leaves Late, Cancels Out Liston Colaco’s Opener

Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the highlights of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on JFC in Jamshedpur.

Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score. Photo- Indian Super League- X

Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan ISL, AS IT HAPPENED: A late stoppage-time header by Ritwik Kumar Das earned Jamshedpur FC a dramatic draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their ISL 2025-26 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday. The result extended Owen Coyle’s side’s unbeaten run at home this season, while the Mariners’ winless streak stretched to three matches. Stay tuned for MBSG vs JFC live score, MBSG vs JFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs JFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

For Mohun Bagan, this match represents an opportunity to silence doubts and reassert their dominance. The team’s recent struggles in front of goal have been uncharacteristic, and Lobera will demand a more creative and clinical approach in the final third.

Despite missing full-back Asish Rai, the squad remains largely intact and boasts plenty of firepower. The focus will be on rediscovering rhythm and confidence, particularly among the attacking players who have gone quiet in recent matches.

A convincing win here could serve as the perfect confidence booster, helping the Mariners regain momentum in the title race. However, another poor result could pile pressure on the defending champions as the season enters a crucial phase.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will look to capitalize on home advantage and their opponent’s recent vulnerabilities. While their own form has dipped slightly, Owen Coyle’s side has shown resilience throughout the season.

Defensive organization and quick transitions will be key for the hosts. Coyle will also be monitoring the fitness of Madih Talal, whose absence in the previous match was felt. If available, his presence could add much-needed creativity in attack.

A victory against such a formidable opponent would not only strengthen Jamshedpur’s title credentials but also provide a significant morale boost. However, extending their winless run could prove damaging in a tightly contested race.

Head-to-Head

The history between these two sides has been closely contested. Out of 13 meetings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant hold a slight edge with six wins, while Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious five times. Two matches have ended in draws.

With both teams evenly matched and stakes incredibly high, this encounter promises to be an intense battle where fine margins could decide the outcome.