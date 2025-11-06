LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death
LIVE TV
Live

JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

🕒 Updated: November 6, 2025 14:05:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.

JNU Election Results 2025 Live. (Representative Image: ANI)
JNU Election Results 2025 Live. (Representative Image: ANI)

JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts. 

The vote count is expected to be completed soon, with close attention on key student groups, including ABVP and other major contenders, amid a highly competitive contest. Counting continues for all candidates, including votes for IND, BLANK, and NOTA. 

Live Updates

  • 14:03 (IST) 06 Nov 2025

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Election Results 2025 Live: Raj Ratan Rajouria (BAPSA) Holds 180 Votes in Presidential Votes

     Raj Ratan Rajouria (BAPSA) has received 180 votes in the presidential contest. Aditi Mishra (Left) leads with 1,375 votes, Vikas Patel (ABVP) 1,192, and Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) 915. 

  • 13:47 (IST) 06 Nov 2025

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Election Results 2025 Live: Shuaib Khan (BAPSA) Receives 592 Votes in General Sectetary Tally

    Shuaib Khan of BAPS has secured 592 votes in the general secretary race. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) leads at 1,496, while Sunil Yadav (Left) follows with 1,367 votes. 

  • 13:33 (IST) 06 Nov 2025

    JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) Leads 1,496 Votes, Sunil Yadav (Left) 1,367 in General Secretary Post

    Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) leads the general secretary contest with 1,496 votes. Sunil Yadav (Left) follows at 1,367, Shuaib Khan (BAPSA) 592, Preeti (NSUI) 361, and Gopi Krishnan U (AISF) 196. NOTA, BLANK, and invalid votes together accounnt for 328 ballots. 

  • 13:19 (IST) 06 Nov 2025

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Election Results 2025 Live: Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) Leads With 915 Votes for President Post

    Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) has received 915 votes in the presidential contest. Aditi Mishra (Left) leads with 1,375, and Vikas Patel (ABVP) follows with 1,192 votes. 

  • 13:18 (IST) 06 Nov 2025

    JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Left Unity Leads President and Vice President Posts

    Left Unity candidates Aditi Mishra and K. Gopika are currently leading in the JNUSU elections for the president and vice president positions, securing 375 and 2,146 votes respectively. 

JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails
JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails
JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails
JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

QUICK LINKS