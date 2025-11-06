JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.

JNU Election Results 2025 Live. (Representative Image: ANI)

JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.

The vote count is expected to be completed soon, with close attention on key student groups, including ABVP and other major contenders, amid a highly competitive contest. Counting continues for all candidates, including votes for IND, BLANK, and NOTA.