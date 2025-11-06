JNU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aditi Mishra Tops Presidential Race, ABVPs Vikas Patel Trails

JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.
JNU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 67 percent. The latest trends are showing a close battle between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.
The vote count is expected to be completed soon, with close attention on key student groups, including ABVP and other major contenders, amid a highly competitive contest. Counting continues for all candidates, including votes for IND, BLANK, and NOTA.
Raj Ratan Rajouria (BAPSA) has received 180 votes in the presidential contest. Aditi Mishra (Left) leads with 1,375 votes, Vikas Patel (ABVP) 1,192, and Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) 915.
Shuaib Khan of BAPS has secured 592 votes in the general secretary race. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) leads at 1,496, while Sunil Yadav (Left) follows with 1,367 votes.
Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) leads the general secretary contest with 1,496 votes. Sunil Yadav (Left) follows at 1,367, Shuaib Khan (BAPSA) 592, Preeti (NSUI) 361, and Gopi Krishnan U (AISF) 196. NOTA, BLANK, and invalid votes together accounnt for 328 ballots.
Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) has received 915 votes in the presidential contest. Aditi Mishra (Left) leads with 1,375, and Vikas Patel (ABVP) follows with 1,192 votes.
Left Unity candidates Aditi Mishra and K. Gopika are currently leading in the JNUSU elections for the president and vice president positions, securing 375 and 2,146 votes respectively.