LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score Today Match Updates PSL 2026: KAR vs HYK | HYK Need 189 Runs To Win

KAR vs HYK PSL 2026: Catch KAR vs HYK Live Updates, HYK vs KAR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of KAR vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026, KAR vs HYK: Karachi posted a competitive 188/8 in 20 overs after a strong middle and late surge. After early setbacks, Saad Baig anchored the innings with a steady fifty, while Azam Khan provided support in the middle overs. The real acceleration came from Moeen Ali, who smashed a quickfire 44 off just 16 balls to push the total towards the 190-mark. However, Hyderabad fought back late, with Hunain Shah starring with the ball and picking up key wickets in the death overs to restrict Karachi just under 190. Stay tuned for KAR vs HYK live updates, KAR vs HYK live cricket updates, KAR vs HYK Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KAR vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Hyderabad continued their aggressive approach in the fifth over, with Maaz Sadaqat dominating Khushdil Shah. He struck three boundaries, including two well-executed sweeps, to keep the pressure on the bowlers.
A productive over as Hyderabad race to 64/1 after 5 overs.
Karachi struck back in the third over as Khushdil Shah provided the breakthrough. Marnus Labuschagne, who was looking in fine touch, added two quick boundaries before being caught for 26.
Maaz Sadaqat rotated the strike, while Usman Khan came in late in the over. Hyderabad move to 36/1 after 3 overs.