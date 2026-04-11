LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score Today Match Updates PSL 2026: KAR vs HYK | Waseem-Baig Hold Key For KAR

KAR vs HYK PSL 2026: Catch KAR vs HYK Live Updates, HYK vs KAR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of KAR vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026, KAR vs HYK: Baig and Waseem hold key for Karachi after losing early wickets. HYK have won the toss and opt to bowl first. Karachi Kings (KAR) will be eager to bounce back when they take on Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) in a crucial PSL 2026 encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 11. Stay tuned for KAR vs HYK live updates, KAR vs HYK live cricket updates, KAR vs HYK Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KAR vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Karachi steadied their innings between overs 9 to 11 after early setbacks, with Saad Baig and Azam Khan rebuilding the partnership.
The pair rotated the strike effectively against Saim Ayub, while Baig found boundaries off Akif Javed in the 10th over to keep the momentum going. Azam then added a big six in the 11th over to accelerate the scoring.
Karachi progressed from 68/3 after 9 overs to 77/3 after 10 overs, and then to 87/3 after 11 overs, with the partnership gaining control.
Karachi kept the scoreboard ticking in the seventh over against Saim Ayub, relying on smart rotation rather than big shots. Muhammad Waseem and Saad Baig picked up singles regularly, along with a couple of extras.
A tidy over overall, as Karachi move to 58/2 after 7 overs.
Hyderabad pulled things back in the sixth over as Hunain Shah made an immediate impact. He dismissed the well-set Salman Agha for 24 with a mistimed shot that was safely caught in the deep.
Runs dried up following the wicket, with just singles coming off the bat. Saad Baig struggled to get going. Karachi slip slightly to 49/2 after 6 overs.